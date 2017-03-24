‘Best mayor ever?,’ Knox County Mayor trending on social media site

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Sandwiched in between a post about the Simpsons and a cartoon on Imgur sits a post about Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett.

Robear3PO wrote the post, sharing a few of Mayor Burchett’s tweets with the title “Did I mention Knox County, TN has the best mayor ever?” The post hit number five on the online image sharing community’s site, which is no small feat.

Imgur, which boasted 140 million users in 2016, was created by the founder of Redditor who wanted an easy way to share photos to Reddit. It took off to the point where if you saw a photo on Reddit, it was probably hosted on Imgur.

In the post, Robear3PO says “I just want to take a minute and throw some love towards the best mayor ever. This guy uses his personal twitter account to find work for county residents. This is him trying to help a recent immigrant from Burundi land a job.”

Robear3Po goes on to talk about how Burchett helps others using his Twitter account, helps kids at school and even makes bamboo skateboards in his spare time. When asked about his rise on the social media platform, Burchett, who is known for his selfies and Twitter banter with Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero tweeted “Hey, that’s great! I’m fired up. What’s Imgur?”