2 gang members found guilty of Knoxville murder, carjacking

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two men were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison Friday for the murder of a Knoxville man as well as the carjacking of a pastor.

Police said Jack Hutchins Jr. was murdered outside of his Woodbine Avenue home in 2013. Hutchins was bringing food to his family. An autopsy showed he was shot seven times.

Nolandus Sims and Andre Terry were found guilty Friday of two counts of first degree felony murder, second degree murder, carjacking, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, attempted especially aggravated robbery and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Prosecutors say the two were both members of the Rollin 20s Crips street gang from Chattanooga.

They were sentenced to life in prison for the felony murder charge. Sentencing for the other charges will be on April 4.

The Knox County District Attorney’s office says the crime was committed as part of the gang’s plan to commit random robberies.

“The lengthy sentences imposed in this case should serve as a warning to those who victimize members of our community in the name of a gang,” said Assistant District Attorney General Sean McDermott.

Another suspect, Quantavious Williams, is being tried separately.