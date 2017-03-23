TBI cancels Amber Alert for Memphis 1-year-old

UPDATE:

Twenty minutes after an Amber Alert was issued for a missing one-year-old, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Amber Alert was canceled. TBI said one-year-old Isiah Edwards was recovered my Memphis Police and is safe.

Great news!! The AMBER Alert issued for one-year-old Isiah Edwards is canceled. He has been recovered by Memphis Police. — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 23, 2017

___

MEMPHIS (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a statewide AMBER Alert has been issued out of Memphis for 1-year-old Isiah Edwards.

Isiah was wearing a tan shirt, camouflage pants, and black Jordan tennis shoes. His hair is braided. Memphis Police Department said the boy was in the back of a vehicle that was stolen at approximately 12:40 p.m. in the 6200 block of Knight Arnold Road in Memphis.

Memphis Police Department said the boy was in the back of a vehicle that was stolen at approximately 12:40 p.m. in the 6200 block of Knight Arnold Road in Memphis. The car has been found, but the child was not inside. Police told WATN they have arrested the suspect, but Isiah is still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.