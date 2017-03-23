Preventing and treating your child’s spring sports injuries

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Spring means youth sports like soccer and baseball are underway, as well as spring training for fall sports like football, but the CDC reports more than 2.6 million children are treated in emergency rooms each year for spots-related injuries.

Dr. Katy Stordahl with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital says the top three sports injuries seen in the ER are concussions, fractures and sprains, and lacerations. You should bring your child to the ER if they have a serious injury to the head, neck or back; loss of consciousness; numbness; if the wound is large or deep; or if bleeding won’t stop.

To prevent serious injuries, always wear proper gear that fits well. Train properly. Warm up, Avoid specializing in one sport for kids under 12. Research shows that specializing in one sport can take a toll on young athletes’ bodies, leading to overuse injuries. These are chronic injuries that may not seem serious at first but can get worse if untreated.

More online: