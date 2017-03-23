Northwest Missouri State uses second half surge to pull past Lincoln Memorial in DII semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WATE) – A second half surge from Northwest Missouri State was too much for Lincoln Memorial on Thursday in the Division II Semifinals.

After leading by one at halftime, the Railsplitters fell to the Bearcats 79-67. Northwest Missouri State outscored LMU 47-34 in the second half.

Justin Pitts, who was named the National Association of Basketball Coaches Player of the Year earlier in the day, totaled a game-high 30 points to go with six assists and four rebounds. Zach Schneider and Anthony Woods also scored double figures for the Bearcats.

Lincoln Memorial was led by Luquon Choice once again. After firing off 22 points in the Railsplitters quarterfinal win over Chico State, the redshirt senior led LMU with 17 points and seven rebounds.

LMU (30-6) has now reached the Division II Final Four for to consecutive seasons. Head Coach Josh Schertz led his team to a national championship appearance last season, falling to Augustana 90-81 in Frisco, TX.

Northwest Missouri State advances to the title game to meet Fairmont State out of West Virginia. The championship is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.