Man robs Knoxville convenience store at gunpoint

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Knoxville convenience store Wednesday night.

Officers were called to BJ’s Food Mart, 2711 Sutherland Avenue, around 11 p.m. Employees said a man came in wearing a mask and gloves, forced the employees behind the counter at gunpoint, and demanded money from the register.

The victims complied and the suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash. He was last seen running behind a church across the street from the store.

The suspect is described as a white male around 6 feet tall wearing a black hoodie with a blue emblem on the front. He was also wearing a red flannel shirt underneath and red tennis shoes that appeared to be Puma brand. He had tattoos on his right arm near the wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knoxville Police Department at (865) 215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.