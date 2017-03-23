Knoxville man found with counterfeit money, drugs to face multiple charges

WJHL staff Published:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Knoxville man after he was found with drugs and over $2,000 in counterfeit money.

Deputies said they made contact with Timothy Matthew Buchanan driving a vehicle in Jonesborough and it was determined that he was driving on a suspended license. A records check revealed Buchanan had an outstanding warrant out of Knox County and he was arrested.

A search of Buchanan’s car revealed schedule II drugs and over $2,000 in counterfeit money. Investigators said more counterfeit money and items used to make the money were found at a motel room in Sevierville.

Buchanan was charged with criminal simulation, driving on a revoked/suspended license, schedule II drug violations and unlawful paraphernalia. Officers said more charges are pending.

