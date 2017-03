Former Knox County teacher pleads guilty to sexual battery with student

KNOXVILLE WATE) РA teacher at South Doyle High School pleaded guilty to sexual battery.

Knox County District Attorney’s Office said Mandy Irvin admitted in court records that she had sexual contact with a student. She agreed to six years probation and must also register as a sex offender.

Knox County School’s website lists Irvin as the junior varsity coach for women’s volleyball at South-Doyle High School. Her teacher profile says she also taught lifetime wellness at the school.

No other information is available at this time.