Former Knox County teacher pleads guilty to sexual battery with student

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
South Doyle High School

KNOXVILLE WATE) – A teacher at South Doyle High School pleaded guilty to sexual battery.

Knox County District Attorney’s Office said Mandy Irvin admitted in court records that she had sexual contact with a student. She agreed to six years probation and must also register as a sex offender.

Knox County School’s website lists Irvin as the junior varsity coach for women’s volleyball at South-Doyle High School. Her teacher profile says she also taught lifetime wellness at the school.

No other information is available at this time.

 

