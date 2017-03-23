Knox County road repairs can take a long time

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Needless to say, many of us have an opinion on which roads need to be improved. Some people go as far as making a call or sending an email. However, it seems like nothing ever happens.

“Unfortunately most of the county roads were never designed or built they were just paths that got paved,” said Knox County Engineering and Public Works‘ Cindy Pionke.

Knox County oversees around 4,000 miles of roadway. This can make it nearly impossible to address every issue annually due to budgets.

“We usually get 10 to 12 million dollars in capital funding a year. To put that in perspective, it typically costs $1 million per mile lane improvement,” said Jim Snowden.

The agency has a procedure to help choose what roadways receive work, according to Pionke.

The procedure includes the compiling of a yearly “strategic transportation plan” which looks at a wide range of factors: road width, shoulder width and more.

“We apply all those things into a metric systems and come up with a list of roads that we feel like are in the most need,” said Snowden.

On average one fatality occurs each month on Knox County Roads dating back to 2012, according to the consulting firm CDM Smith.

“As part of our process, we actually weight the criteria more for fatalities and incapacitating injuries than we do for property damage only,” said Pionke.

The five roads that are in the most in need are Schaeffer Road, Canton Hollow, Fox Lonas, Ebeneezer and Joe Hinton.

“Everybody thinks their road is the worst road out there, but we actually have the data that supports where we actually have crash problems,” said Pionke.

It can take around 6 to 8 months for the agency to design a solution, an additional 6 months to get approval and two years to construct.

However, the times are not set in stone. Factors like right-of-way acquisition can run longer delaying the eventual construction.

“If it is a corporate entity and they’re out of state, it takes forever to figure out who you need to be talking to and making those connections,” said Pionke.

Snowden says it could take five years for drivers to use an improved road if the agency was able to construct right away.