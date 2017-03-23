Doig leaving Grace Christian for Indiana University

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Three days after a trip to the state tournament semifinals, Grace Christian athletic director and boys basketball coach Mike Doig is leaving for Indiana University.

The 45-year-old will take over the director of football operations job with the Hoosiers. Doig resigned on Monday after four years with the Rams.

Doig has been longtime friends with Indiana head football coach Tom Allen. The two first started coaching together in Tampa, Florida. 20 plus years later, they’re teaming back up.

“I’m very pumped,” Doig said. “Just because I know who he is and what he is and the hard part is leaving close friends that we’ve established relationships with here. God led us to that decision to take the move and yes, it is a very awesome and exciting opportunity.”

During his four-year stint at Grace Christian, Doig oversaw major facility improvements. The school was able to restructure the baseball complex and add batting cages for baseball and softball. Grace also added the Coffey FieldHouse, which houses the strength and conditioning performance room as well as locker rooms for football and wrestling.

Doig is not Allen’s only hire coming from Knoxville. Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Mike Debord left the Vols for the same role with the Hoosiers in January.