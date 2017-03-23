Connecticut man arrested after attempted Sevier County robbery

SEYMOUR (WATE) – A Connecticut man was arrested after an attempted robbery in Seymour Wednesday.

Investigators say Eric Richard Hopkins went into the Speedway Market at 626 Maryville Highway around 8:08 p.m. The suspect grabbed an employee and demanded her to give him money from the cash register.

However, the store owner was inside the business at the time. The owner grabbed a stick from behind the counter and the suspect pulled out a knife.

The report says the suspect tried to flee the scene, but the owner and his son stopped him in the parking lot.

The suspect was transported to Leconte Medical Center for minor injuries, but refused treatment.

Hopkins faces charges for robbery. More charges may be added.