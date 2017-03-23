Comcast adds nearly 600 Knoxville outdoor Wi-Fi hotspots

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – From Knoxville’s Old City to West Town Mall, Comcast announced they have installed nearly 600 new Xfinity WiFi outdoor hotspots throughout the Knoxville area, bringing the total number of WiFi hotspots up to 50,000 in the area.

In 2013 Comcast began swapping out customers’ old routers with new ones capable of doubling as public hot spots. Anyone with an Xfinity account can register their devices (laptop, tablet, phone) and the public network will always keep them registered — at a friend’s home, coffee shop or bus stop. Non-customers are offered two free sessions per month, according to Comcast.

“From multi-gigabit speeds to widespread Wi-Fi, Knoxville is becoming an ultimate connected city,” said Vic Pascarelli, Comcast Regional Vice President of Marketing. “We will continue to make investments to keep our Knoxville customers ahead of the technology curve.”

Most Xfinity Internet customers can access Xfinity WiFi hotspots by selecting “xfinitywifi” from the list of available networks on their laptops or mobile devices and entering their Comcast email and password. Comcast says their Xfinity WiFi App also makes it easy to locate business and outdoor hotspots, or customers can visit the hotspot finder map online.