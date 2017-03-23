Big Ears Festival kicks-off in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Described as “the most adventurously programmed music festival in America,” by the Rolling Stone, Big Ears Festival organizers say the festival is going to be bigger and better than ever.

The festival brings together musicians and artists for concerts, art installations, exhibitions, film screenings and workshops. There will be more than 100 performances during the four-day festival.

It runs Thursday through Sunday at various locations in Downtown Knoxville. Weekend and daily passes are still available and can be purchased online.

The festival will feature musicians like Alvin Curran, Claire Chase, Colleen and Emilia Amper. Also, there will be showings and discussion for many films including “The Sinking of the Titanic,” “Stop Making Sense,” and “Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids.”

