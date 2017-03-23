4 institutions added to Oak Ridge Associated Universities consortium

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – Oak Ridge Associated Universities announced four institutions have been added to its consortium.

The announcement was made during its meeting of Council of Sponsoring Institutions. Yale University, Arizona State University were added as sponsoring institutions. Villanova University and Oakland University were named associate members.

The organization provides solutions to help with national priorities in science, education, security and health. It was formed by the Oak Ridge Institute for Nuclear Studies.

“We are honored to have these four institutions joining our growing university consortium,” said ORAU President and CEO Andy Page. “Membership in ORAU’s consortium broadens the already diverse opportunities these universities provide for students and faculty researchers in many critical areas of science and technology.”

The organization includes 120 institutions around the country and England. Sponsoring institutions grant doctoral degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields. Associate members offer bachelor’s, master’s or a limited number of doctoral degrees.