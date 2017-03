SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Crews reported to a scene of a house fire in Sevier County Wednesday night.

The fire was reported at 2646 Old Newport Highway around 11:50 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital. The person’s condition is unknown.

Four fire departments helped control the fire.

There is no more information at this time.

