Grandmother charged in murder of Greene County pregnant woman

Vonda Smith (TBI)

JOHNSON CITY (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a woman from Afton was charged with the murder of a 21-year-old woman from Greeneville and her unborn child.

A Greene County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Vonda Star Smith, 51, with two counts of first-degree murder. TBI said the body of Jessie Morrison was found along Judge Neal Loop in Afton in August.

Investigators determined Morrison was pregnant at the time of her death. TBI said Smith was the grandmother of one of Morrison’s children and during the course of their investigation, they determined Smith was a suspect in the crime.

Smith is being held at the Greene County Jail on a $800,000 bond.

