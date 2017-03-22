University of Tennessee: All students in London accounted for

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Police secure the area on the south side of Westminster Bridge close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The leader of Britain's House of Commons says a man has been shot by police at Parliament. David Liddington also said there were "reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity." London's police said officers had been called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge, near the parliament. Britain's MI5 says it is too early to say if the incident is terror-related. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee says all of its students in London have been accounted for after Wednesday’s attack near Parliament. Three of those students are interns at Parliament.

UT has 28 students studying abroad in London and 40 total in the United Kingdom. The Center for International Education says all students in London are safe and accounted for and are working to contact other students in the UK.

Police say a man with a knife mowed down pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge before stabbing an armed police officer inside the Parliament gates. Four people were killed, including the suspect, and about 20 others were hurt.

