TBI: Body found alongside Monroe County highway

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

VONORE (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to a discovery of a body alongside a highway in Monroe County.

TBI spokesperson Josh DeVine said Wednesday afternoon the body was discovered by Highway 411 in Vonore and that agents were on the way. No other information has been released.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more details. Refresh this page for updates.

