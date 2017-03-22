TBI: Body found alongside Monroe County highway

VONORE (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to a discovery of a body alongside a highway in Monroe County.

TBI spokesperson Josh DeVine said Wednesday afternoon the body was discovered by Highway 411 in Vonore and that agents were on the way. No other information has been released.

