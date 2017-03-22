State officials recommend looking over insurance policies before travel

NASHVILLE (WATE) – As spring and summer vacation season begins, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is advising residents to always review important health and auto insurance before departure.

Before any trip, review insurance coverage to understand what’s covered. If your son or daughter is traveling alone, involve them in the process. Collect all pertinent insurance paperwork and make copies. Explain the importance of keeping the documents safe and accessible.

If you’re driving your own car, make sure the insurance information is accurate and review emergency procedures. Make a list of contact numbers and other important information and keep it with your insurance card.

The TDCI has compiled an accident checklist to keep in your glove compartment. They recommend reviewing it with your kid before they leave home.

Following an accident, call 911. Don’t put yourself in a dangerous situation on the highway or road. Get contact and insurance information from the other driver. Do not admit fault. Take pictures of the scene if safe to do so. Get contact information for the police department that responded.

If you or your child is traveling in someone else’s vehicle as a passenger, the vehicle’s policy might not provide enough coverage in an accident. In that case, your auto insurance or health insurance would kick in.

TDCI recommends looking over your helath insurance as well and have a list of emergency numbers, including family doctor and insurance company, if your child is traveling alone.

Generally, American auto and health insurance is not readily accepted in other countries, which means you’d likely pay for health care out-of-pocket. Travel insurance can be purchased, but make sure to review the policy terms carefully.

For more information, contact TDCI at (615) 532-5329.