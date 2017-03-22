Online tickets sales begin for International Biscuit Festival

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Online ticket sales for the International Biscuit Festival, sponsored by Southern Biscuit, are now open. More than 20,000 biscuit lovers will fill downtown Knoxville on May 20 to enjoy the Biscuit Boulevard, Biscuit Bazaar, Biscuit Baking Contest and other entertaining events of the festival.

The Biscuit Boulevard, located downtown on Market Street between Church Street and Clinch Avenue, brings biscuit vendors from all over the region to give out their signature biscuit creations.

New this year, festival goers are able to purchase a ticket online for $15. Tickets allow guests immediate admission along with five Biscuits to taste between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Each ticket provides a perforated tab to vote for People’s Choice Best Biscuit.

“Our guests have asked for the last few years for the option to purchase online. We think this improvement will reduce some of the lines and enhance the overall festival experience,” Biscuit Boss John Craig says.

The tickets are available online, and will be mailed to the ticket buyer directly. Sales will end on or before the week of May 15 to allow proper delivery time.

For more information about the tickets and the festival, visit www.biscuitfest.com.