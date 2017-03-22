New director named to Emerald Academy

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Longtime educator Renee Kelly was named as the new school director at Emerald Academy.

Emerald Charter Schools’ board of directors said they approved the hiring of Kelly Wednesday. She has served as interim school director and dean of scholars since January.

“This is an incredible opportunity, and I am humbled the board selected me,” said Kelly. “The team at Emerald Academy is second to none, and we are dedicated to guiding our scholars on a trajectory of academic success.”

Formerly, Kelly was principal at West Valley Middle School. She also served at Bearden Middle School, Spring Hill Elementary School and with Project GRAD in Knoxville. She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration and master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Tennessee and an educational specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University.

“I am so pleased Renee is our new school director,” said Emerald Charter Schools President Steve Diggs. “She has worked passionately for more than 15 years to advance education outcomes for children throughout Knoxville. I, along with the ECS board of directors, know Renee will do an outstanding job to continue the academic progress we’re making with scholars at Emerald Academy.”

Emerald Academy currently has 250 scholars enrolled in kindergarten, first, second and sixth grades. Enrollment for the 2017-2018 school year is available at Emerald Academy’s website through March 24 at 5 p.m.