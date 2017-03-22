Knoxville Marathon Race Weekend: What you need to know

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The 2017 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon weekend is coming up.

Race weekend will feature a Health and Fitness Expo, a kids run, 5K, half marathon, 2-person relay, 4-person relay and the marathon from April 1-2. There will be live music acts playing throughout the course.

The kids run, 5K and expo will be held on Saturday. WATE 6 On Your Side’s Kristin Farley will be a speaker at the expo at 4 p.m. The rest of the races and events will be on Sunday.

All of the races will be timed except for the kids run. Each of the races will go through parts of Downtown Knoxville and the University of Tennessee campus. All of the races will start on the Clinch Avenue bridge near the entrance of the Knoxville Convention Center. The finish line will be at Neyland Stadium.

Register

Runners can register for the races online. Prices start at $20. Online registration ends March 27. There will be a limited number of open slots on Saturday.

Group Run

There will be a group run on March 25 at the start line at 8 a.m. The route will be 10 miles.

Packet pick-up

Mandatory packet pick-up will be at the Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday. Participants must bring a photo ID to receive their race day items.

Parking

Parking on race day will be available in the city-owned lot or on the UT campus. Lot G10 is near Neyland Stadium and the 11th Street Parking Garage is 1 block from the start line.