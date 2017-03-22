Knoxville man recalls past terror attacks in London

Related Coverage 5 dead in vehicle, knife attack at British Parliament

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man who calls himself a lifelong Englishman shared his experiences living under the threat of terror attacks and his response to Wednesday’s violence.

Pictures of home and The Beatles can be seen throughout Jeffrey Nash’s office.

“It is an amazing city. I am an anglophile through and through, always have been. Very proud of everything that goes on there. It’s hereditary,” he said.

There’s a sense of sadness reading and watching the violence that’s happened in his hometown of London.

“It is tragic and all incidents of this nature are tragic,” added Nash.

The tragedy brings Nash back to a time when the Irish Republican Army or IRA was attacking England.

“Lord Mountbatten, who happens to be a cousin to the queen, who was murdered by the IRA on his boat. That was something that really was a jolt for all Brits because it was part of the royal family,” said Nash.

He says that kind of violence was just part of life in the heart of London back then.

“Whenever I traveled on the underground, it was likely to happen, but I can’t say that there was a fear throughout the population of the whole thing. Everybody was horrified by it. Everybody wanted it to be over.”

Nash hopes everyone is patient as more details come out about what happened in Wednesday’s attacks.

“We’re too quick to draw conclusions about all incidents that take place and I think we ought to allow the law and the investigators to do their job,” he said.

Nash has three sons who live overseas, some still in England, and he says thankfully they’re okay.

Emily Benton from Knoxville, along with her sister, survived a terrorist bombing in London 12 years ago. They were on vacation at the time, riding one of the subway cars which was bombed.

“My sister and I are saddened by the incident that took place today in London on the Westminster Bridge. Our hearts go out to those victims involved today we are praying for the families left behind for both the individual and police officer killed today. Also for the individuals who were injured or witnessed the event experiencing an event like what happened today can dramatically shape your perspective. We continue to pray for wisdom for our world leaders in handling attacks in the future and their continued effort to keep us safe. We personally would like to thank all police officers, emergency responders and military personnel that work tirelessly to maintain our safety both here and abroad. For my sister and I an event like today is a reminder of the gift we received 11years ago with God graciously sparing our lives. So thankful for His continued blessing on our lives. Many Prayers today,” Benton said.