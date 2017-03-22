Former ETSU student indicted in civil rights intimidation case

Tristan John Rettke

(WJHL) – A Washington County grand jury indicted a former East Tennessee State University student on charges of civil rights intimidation, disorderly conduct and disrupting a meeting, according to an assistant prosecutor.

Tristan Rettke is accused of dressing up in a gorilla mask to intimidate people at a Black Lives Matter event back on campus back in September.

Assistant District Attorney Erin McArdle said Rettke was indicted on two counts of civil rights intimidation, two counts of disorderly conduct and disrupting a meeting.

Witnessses said Rettke used racial slurs, intimidated them and made them concerned about what he was going to do next.

