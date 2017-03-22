East Tennessee parents, counselors discuss staff-student relationships

Related Coverage TBI: Amber Alert suspect researched teen marriage before disappearing

KNOXVILLE (WATE) -The ongoing Amber Alert for a Middle Tennessee 15-year-old raises questions for parents about protecting your kids. A focus of the investigation is what was going on between Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins, her teacher until a few weeks ago.

The teams searching for them have been looking at social media posts, finding romantic pictures and slogans posted on Instagram. Her profile even includes the word “wife.”

Technology is making it easier for teachers and other adults to have outside and inappropriate relationships with children.

Shannon Nelson is a mother of three middle and high school aged daughters in Knox County Schools.

“I do worry every day,” said Nelson. “I worry about their bus drivers. I worry about their teachers. I worry about their custodians. I worry about everybody.”

Dr. Angie Fuss with All Ages Counseling says there are warning signs parents should look out for.

“When a child focuses on just one teacher, and especially if they’ve been talking about that teacher frequently and then they start to become very secretive about that teacher and they’re interactions,” said Dr. Fuss.

Many school systems have policies in place regarding student teacher relations.

Knox County Schools’ website says examples of unacceptable interactions include sending emails, texts, and phone calls about non-school related subjects.

Blount County Schools’ website addresses social media interactions specifically. The policy discourages staff from socializing with students on the any social media platform.

Nelson says she monitors who her daughters are connected with regularly

“If I find an adult on there I ask them lots of questions,” said Nelson. “Who is this person? Why is this person on there? I don’t feel comfortable with this, you need to unfriend them.”

Dr. Fuss says monitoring a child’s social media is one way to help keep them safe.

“I would encourage parents to have all of the passwords to any social media outlets the children are using,” said Dr. Fuss. “They should monitor their use pretty regularly, so, they can be aware of signs that there may be excessive communication with one particular adult.”

