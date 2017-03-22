Cops: Cocaine trafficker lived in Massachusetts public housing for elderly

The Associated Press Published:
(Photo: WPRI)

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A 74-year-old Massachusetts man living in public housing for the elderly faces drug trafficking charges after police say they found cocaine valued at about $150,000 in his unit.

Police say they found about 1,300 grams, or nearly 3 pounds, of cocaine at Pedro Rodriguez’s Taunton apartment on Friday.

The Taunton Daily Gazette reports the unit is in a complex owned by the Taunton Housing Authority.

Police say they also found roughly 450 grams, or more than a pound, of marijuana and an extensive coin collection. They say the coins were probably used to launder drug sales proceeds.

Rodriguez was also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Rodriguez said he didn’t know what the cocaine was and was holding it for a friend.

Bail was set at $50,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s