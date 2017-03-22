Boyd tour raises questions about campaigning at public sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – For Republican gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd, it made perfect sense to make stops at community and technical colleges during his campaign announcement tour last week.

Boyd was a key adviser in the creation of Gov. Bill Haslam’s Tennessee Promise program to cover the full tuition to two-year schools. The Knoxville businessman and philanthropist calls increasing enrollment his “life’s work.”

But the campaign stops at the schools in Memphis and Blountville appear to run up against a state law that bans the use of public buildings or facilities for campaign activity – unless all candidates are given the same access.

The head of the Tennessee Board of Regents is considering an overhaul of campus policies on political campaigning in response to the Boyd rallies on two of the system’s campuses.

