Blount County adult home under investigation

MARYVILLE (WATE) – An adult mental health supported living facility in Maryville has been suspended and is under investigation by several agencies.

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services says Whispering Pines on E. Broadway Avenue in Maryville is under an authorized suspension of admissions, which was made after an inspection on January 27 where “deficiencies were cited.”

On March 13, six people who were staying at the home were moved to another location by Catholic Charities and Benevolent Client Services. Neither organization is involved with Whispering Pines.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Social Security Administration and the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services are investigating Whispering Pines. No other information has been released.