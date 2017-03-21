Vols open spring practice searching for answers at quarterback

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – On a warm afternoon that felt closer to August than mid-March, Team 121 took the field for their first of fifteen spring practices. And for the first time since 2012, that didn’t include Joshua Dobbs. As Tennessee moves forward without the man who started 35 games over his four year career in Knoxville, the Vols will look to address quarterback, among many unsettled positions, in the months leading up to their Labor Day season opener against Georgia Tech.

Junior Quinten Dormady and redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano are expected to be the frontrunners for the job. Guarantano was a highly touted recruit coming out of Oradell, NJ, in 2016. Dormady himself, was heavily recruited the year prior. He has the most experience among quarterbacks on the roster, appearing in ten games as Dobbs’ primary backup over the past two seasons, throwing for 357 yards and a touchdown on 24 career completions. Also on the roster, redshirt sophomore Sheriron Jones, freshman Will McBride, and walk-on redshirt sophomore Zac Jancek.

Butch Jones indicated on Monday that there’s no time-table for announcing a starter, but assessed the position after their first day of practice.

Very early poll: Which quarterback will start for Tennessee in the 2017 season opener? — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) March 21, 2017

“We talked about compete and don’t compare,” Jones offered. “We liked their approach, I thought they commanded the line of scrimmage quite well. But now the installation will pick up. We have things going in that are new installation wise. New drills we haven’t done before. It’s day one but I like their approach so far.”

As for the two considered neck and neck at the top of the depth-chart, both stressed the importance of consistency, the same message Jones shared in regards to his quarterbacks when he opened his spring press conference on Monday.

“Going into the spring it’s being consistent, paying attention to details and doing the little things. That’s what I’m focused on. That, and making the throws,” Dormady said.

“You always want to look forward,” Guarantano admitted. “I always catch myself looking toward Georgia Tech and the new Atlanta Dome, but I know each day is a blessing, and each day I have to come out and better myself and my teammates.”

Tennessee is scheduled to continue spring practice Thursday at Haslam Field.