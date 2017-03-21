UT Arboretum Society hosting 50th annual spring plant sale

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society is holding its 50th annual spring plant sale next month.

The members-only sale is Friday, April 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. The general public sale is Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sale is set to gather the best of four local nurseries inn one location. Plant propagators from Chattanooga are set to have Japanese maples and other rare plants for sale as well.

On Saturday, Brad Greenwood Designs will be selling botanically themed copper garden ornaments and steel features for home and yard. Dano’s Hot Dogs will be offering a sandwich menu and lemonade.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward operating expenses and endowment funds for the UT Arboretum.