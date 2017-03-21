UT Arboretum Society hosting 50th annual spring plant sale

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(source: UT Arboretum Society)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society is holding its 50th annual spring plant sale next month.

The members-only sale is Friday, April 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. The general public sale is Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sale is set to gather the best of four local nurseries inn one location. Plant propagators from Chattanooga are set to have Japanese maples and other rare plants for sale as well.

On Saturday, Brad Greenwood Designs will be selling botanically themed copper garden ornaments and steel features for home and yard. Dano’s Hot Dogs will be offering a sandwich menu and lemonade.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward operating expenses and endowment funds for the UT Arboretum.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s