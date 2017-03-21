Trailer stolen in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen 16-foot covered utility trailer.

The trailer is a dual axle Haulmark, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said the trailer was taken from the Mill Creek area of Sevier County in the last week.

No other information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tim Farmer at (865) 774-3931.

