Race to bring awareness to Down syndrome

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tuesday is World Down Syndrome Day and many people are bringing awareness to the condition.

Down syndrome is caused by a person having an extra chromosome, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There will be a race to celebrate the acceptance of people with the condition on Saturday at Third Creek Greenway at 3 p.m. Race 3.21 will raise funds for people with Down syndrome.

There will be a 5K and a two-mile walk. Participants will receive a pair of fun socks.

To register, visit the race’s website.