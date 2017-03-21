Predators retake 3rd in Central Division with 3-1 win over Arizona

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – The Nashville Predators beat Arizona 3-1 Monday night at Bridgestone Arena and, in the process, reclaimed third place in the NHL’s Central Division.

After a scoreless first period, Nashville did what it has all season– broke through with a big second period.

Viktor Arvidsson popped in a rebound from Colin Wilson for his 27th goal of the season and a 1-0 lead.

Late in the period, defenseman Ryan Ellis hammered home a one timer for his career high 13th of the season and a 2-0 Nashville lead.

In the third period, Ellis built on his record season with his 14th of the year to make it 3-0.

“I think the biggest thing is just opportunity. Maybe a little bit of confidence kind of going in the right direction. I mean, if you play with Jos (Roman Josi), Jos is a great player. We’ve got some tremendous forwards. More or less just try to do your part and we can keep it going,” Ellis said.

Pekka Rinne was rock solid in the net stopping 25 of 26 shots for the win.

With the win the Predators now have 83 points, that’s two points clear of St. Louis for third in the Central Division. The Blues do have a game in hand though.

The Predators are back on home ice Thursday night when the red hot Calgary Flames visit Bridgestone Arena.