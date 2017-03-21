Owners plan to reopen Gatlinburg Sky Lift in April

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Monday, construction crews began work on replacing the Gatlinburg Sky Lift.

The lift’s upper section and upper terminal were significantly damaged during the Gatlinburg fires in November. Boyne Resorts, the owners of the attraction said they plan to reopen the sky lift at the end of April. They also plan to upgrade the new chair lift from two seats to three.

Crews used helicopters to remove portions of the lift and fly in concrete for the new chair lift.

Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. on WATE 6 On Your Side, Reporter Bridgette Bjorlo takes a look at the rebuilding process and what’s next for the attraction.

