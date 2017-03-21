Maury County sheriff searches where AMBER Alert victim’s phone last pinged

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tips are slowly trickling in for local, state and federal investigators in the AMBER Alert case out of Maury County. There still have been no credible sightings of Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas.

The lack of tips has Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland searching for the pair himself.

He went to fast food restaurants, sporting goods stores and campgrounds in Decatur, Alabama.

Rowland says Elizabeth’s cell phone last pinged off a tower near Decatur on March 13.

He believes they were passing through on nearby I-65 but wanted to try to see if he could catch them on video together.

“We went to McDonalds, Academy Sports, a local campground, and went through a lot of video,” Sheriff Rowland said. “Unfortunately, we haven’t had much luck.”

Sheriff Rowland said his gut feeling is that Thomas and Cummins are camping somewhere.

“I believe both of them thought they could off and start a new life together,” he said it’s worked for a week. “But I wish and pray that they would reach out to law enforcement so we can help them get their lives back because this is not a life, whether it be in the woods or on the run or whatever it may be. We just want to help both of them.”

Sheriff Rowland says the pair may have abandoned Cummins vehicle. Also, the TBI is urging people, especially those in rural areas, to search their properties for any sign of them.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a 6-foot-tall white man who weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, and he’s believe to be armed with two handguns.

Cummins is also on the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted list. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

The TBI urges anyone who has information about the case to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. If you spot the vehicle and can verify the license plate TN 976-ZPT, call 911 immediately.

