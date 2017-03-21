Knoxville to observe Day of Immigration Action

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and Knoxville Police Department Chief David Rausch will speak Tuesday. WATE 6 On Your Side will live stream the announcement at noon. 

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The City of Knoxville will proclaim Tuesday as Day of Immigration Action. The city will join others across the country on informing the public on issues affecting immigrant communities.

The day is hosted by the U.S. Conference of Mayors. It is a bipartisan group that brings awareness to the contributions immigrants have made across the country.

The group is asking the White House and Congress to focus on “common-sense reforms” and fix the immigration system in an “efficient, effective and compassionate way.”

