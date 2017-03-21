Knoxville restaurant in Sunsphere closes, continues private parties

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Primo Italian Restaurant, located in the Sunsphere, has stopped daily operations.

A spokesperson from the company said after six years they decided to close the restaurant, which was formerly Icon Ultra Lounge, because “it is simply not cost effective.” The restaurant’s last day was Saturday, March 18.

The restaurant’s owners said they will still hold private parties, such as corporate meetings luncheons and wedding receptions, but daily operations will stop. By stopping daily operations, the owners hope they will be able to offer more flexibility to guests hosting events.

Owners said they are the only venue in the Sunsphere that has a fully operational kitchen and ‘on premises’ liquor license and that they look forward to the next chapter in their operations.