How to spot 4 costly retails fibs

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – If you have ever gone to a close-out sale, but noticed the prices seem a little high, not everything a retailer says is on the up-and-up. There are some common ways stores bend the truth.

Going out of business sale

What does a going out of business sale even mean?

In Tennessee, if a store is really ceasing to operate it means that it is selling out, liquidating or disposing of all its goods in the store. The business may not include merchandise that it orders after the sale starts and must end the sale in 90 days.

However, a going out of business sale is not necessarily the sale of the century. In fact, sometimes prices at “going out of business” sales are higher than normal sale prices. After all, it may be the last chance for owners to get anything close to retail price on their inventory.

Also, do not let those “70 percent off” signs fool you. Most of them include the small words “up to” before the number, which means deeply discounted items are few and far between.

Lifetime warranty

A lifetime warranty sounds great, but whose life are we talking about here? Your life? the next person who owns the car?

The Federal Trade Commission suggests the words “lifetime warranty” can be used in three ways. We’ll use the example of a lifetime warranty for a muffler.

The muffler is guaranteed for the life of the car upon which it is installed. This means the guarantee is transferred to subsequent owners. The muffler is guaranteed for only so long as the car is owned by the original purchaser.

However, the Federal Trade Commission says this is an “inaccurate application” of the term “lifetime,” but is still commonly used. The muffler is guaranteed so long as the original purchaser is alive. That’s the least common usage.

A retailer might also use the words “lifetime warranty” to convince you an item will last forever when the company really has completely different intentions.

‘We will not be undersold’

Some retailers might have a rather limited definition of what “we will not be undersold” really means.

For example, they might not match the prices of online stores or businesses they do not view as direct competition. Your best defense is to be skeptical of any vague sales term that doesn’t really have much meaning.

Do not assume a retailer will do an adjustment and refund after a sale unless it is spelled out in their written price-match policy.

Satisfaction Guaranteed

This one is a lot like the lifetime warranty.

The Federal Trade Commission’s businessperson’s guide explains a satisfaction guarantee in this way.

Terms such as “satisfaction guaranteed” or “money back guarantee” should be used only if the advertiser is willing to provide full refunds to customers when, for any reason, they return the merchandise. In practice, that refund could come with strings attached.

It could be your satisfaction is guaranteed for only two weeks or maybe your refund is subject to a restocking fee and only comes after you pay return postage for online purchases.

Sometimes satisfaction guaranteed or money back guaranteed terms are meant put your guard down and lure you into a purchase you might not otherwise make.