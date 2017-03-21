Gatlinburg-Pittman hires new head football coach

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Gatlinburg-Pittman High School has hired Derek Rang as their new head football coach.

A.J. Bennett the Assistant Principal at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School said Rang has a 32-8 overall record during the three seasons he was at Dresden High School and saw the Lions go 15-0 to win the TSSAA 1A State Championship. It was the first time the school had wone a state title.

Rang also served as head coach at Powell High School and an assistant coach at Carson-Newman University. He served as the defensive coordinator at West High School and South-Doyle High School in Knoxville and began his career as an assistant football coach at Anderson County High School.

“I would like to thank Dr. Jack Parton, of Sevier County Schools, and Tony Ogle and AJ Bennett of Gatlinburg-Pittman High School for giving me the opportunity to be the next head football coach at Gatlinburg-Pittman,” said Rang. “I have the utmost respect for the program Coach Benny Hammonds has built over the last 45 years, and, while following a legend will not be easy, I feel we will continue the tradition of excellence on the field, in the classroom, and in the community of Gatlinburg that Coach Hammonds has established. I cannot wait to join the school and community and start working with the wonderful people of Gatlinburg-Pittman.”

Hammonds retired from Gatlinburg-Pittman High School after 45 years.