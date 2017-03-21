East Tennessee storms cause flooding, hail, power outages

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Flooding on Kingston Pike (Chloe Wheatley)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Updates on severe storms throughout East Tennessee:

8:20 p.m.

Knoxville Utility Board is reporting 3,600 people without power.

___

8:05 p.m.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said several areas in the Lenoir City area are reporting flooding roadways. The sheriff’s office urges drivers to use caution and turn around don’t drown.

___

7:40 p.m.

Flooding on Kingston Pike (Chloe Wheatley)

Knoxville Police Department said flash flooding is being reported in West Knoxville. They urge drivers to use caution and not to drive into standing water.

PHOTOS: Hail in East Tennessee March 21, 2017

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s