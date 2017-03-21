East Tennessee storms cause flooding, hail, power outages

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Updates on severe storms throughout East Tennessee:

8:20 p.m.

Knoxville Utility Board is reporting 3,600 people without power.

.@KnoxKUB reporting over 3,600 people without power. If you are without power, watch #WATE on our app or at https://t.co/z0U1CvKg3F pic.twitter.com/1CXmbKJuXr — Laura Halm (@WATELauraHalm) March 22, 2017

___

8:05 p.m.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said several areas in the Lenoir City area are reporting flooding roadways. The sheriff’s office urges drivers to use caution and turn around don’t drown.

___

7:40 p.m.

Knoxville Police Department said flash flooding is being reported in West Knoxville. They urge drivers to use caution and not to drive into standing water.

PHOTOS: Hail in East Tennessee March 21, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Bearden - Andy Olyphant Brittany Spickard - Anderson County Schaad Road (WATE/Dave Wignall) April Shubert - Loudon County Tommy Settlemyre - Loudon County Bearden - Andy Olyphant Chris Hooks - Kingston Janie Granados - Ball Camp Pike Claxton (Report It) Crystal Waters - Hail in Loudon Emile Anne Newcomb - Knoxville Claxton (Report It) Cedar Lane (Report It) Jerry Roberts - Kingston Karns - Danny Crowe Lisa Haire Solomon - Loudon Loudon - Melanie Sandlin Loudon - Melanie Sandlin Loudon - WLNT Loudon - WLNT Powell - Brent96701 Powell - TNJudy Trent Hoots - Karns Babbs Road - Lenoir City (Report It) Bryan Freels - Kingston (source: John Christina Corvin McPherson) (source: John Christina Corvin McPherson) (source: Marvin Babb) (source: Nicole Yancey Monroe) (source: Marvin Babb)