East Tennessee storms cause flooding, hail, power outages

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Updates on severe storms throughout East Tennessee:
8:20 p.m.
Knoxville Utility Board is reporting 3,600 people without power.
___
8:05 p.m.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said several areas in the Lenoir City area are reporting flooding roadways. The sheriff’s office urges drivers to use caution and turn around don’t drown.
___
7:40 p.m.
Knoxville Police Department said flash flooding is being reported in West Knoxville. They urge drivers to use caution and not to drive into standing water.
