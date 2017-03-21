2 suspects on the run after Corryton house robbery

CORRYTON (WATE) – Two suspects are on the run after a house robbery in Corryton Monday.

The suspects held five people at gunpoint at a home on Walter Road around 5:45 p.m.

One of the suspects is described to be a black male around 23-27-years-old. He is thin and was last seen wearing a green bandanna.

The second suspect is described to be white female with a heavy build. She has brown and blonde hair is around 30-36-years-old. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with silver and red writing.

If anyone has information, call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243.