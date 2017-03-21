16 suspected drug dealers arrested in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – In an undercover drug operation, 16 suspected drug dealers were arrested in a drug bust dubbed “March Madness.”
Seiver County Sheriff Ron Seals said an undercover operation resulted in 79 people being indicted by a Sevier County Grand Jury. Officers from Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Sevierville Police Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Gatlinburg Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Homeland Security, US Marshals Service and Tenn. Department of corrections of Corrections participated in the initial arrest operation.
Sheriff Seals said 34 people were arrested during the round-up on March 8. Since that time, he said officers have been searching for the additional suspects that were indicted and continue to search for the remaining suspects.
Additional arrests:
- Jeffrey Ray Hughes, 34, of Sevierville – Two counts sale and delivery of schedule II drugs
- Jackie Dean Gaylon, 33, of Seymour – Sale and delivery of schedule II drugs in a drug-free school zone
- Matthew David Stallings, 29, of Pigeon Forge – Three counts sale and delivery of schedule II drugs
- Lucky Barber, 50, of Sevierville – Three counts sale and delivery of schedule II drugs
- Amanda Green, 37, of Sevierville – Sale and delivery of a counterfeit substance
- Alfred Robert Mason, 38, of Sevierville – Sale and delivery of a counterfeit substance
- Leslie Hurst (Whitted), 38, of Sevierville – Two counts sale and delivery of a schedule I drug
- Engene Henry, 53, of Sevierville – Two counts sale and delivery of a schedule I drug
- Jessica Nelson, 34, of Sevierville – Sale and delivery of a schedule II, III and IV drug
- Joshua Owens, 27, of Sevierville – Two counts sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Chelsea Hernandez, 24, of Sevierville – Sale and delivery of a schedule II drug in a drug-free zone
- Whisper Rayfield, 25, of Sevierville – Sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Jenny Jackson, 41, of Pigeon Forge – Sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Andrew J. Ogle, 30, of Pigeon Forge – Sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Teresa Hurst, 55, of Sevierville – Two counts sale and delivery of a schedule II drug
- Allen Dewyse, 30, of Pigeon Forge – Two counts sale and delivery of a schedule II drug and conspiracy
MUGSHOTS: March Madness drug bust arrests
