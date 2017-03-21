16 suspected drug dealers arrested in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – In an undercover drug operation, 16 suspected drug dealers were arrested in a drug bust dubbed “March Madness.”

Seiver County Sheriff Ron Seals said an undercover operation resulted in 79 people being indicted by a Sevier County Grand Jury. Officers from Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Sevierville Police Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Gatlinburg Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Homeland Security, US Marshals Service and Tenn. Department of corrections of Corrections participated in the initial arrest operation.

Sheriff Seals said 34 people were arrested during the round-up on March 8. Since that time, he said officers have been searching for the additional suspects that were indicted and continue to search for the remaining suspects.

Additional arrests:

Jeffrey Ray Hughes, 34, of Sevierville – Two counts sale and delivery of schedule II drugs

Jackie Dean Gaylon, 33, of Seymour – Sale and delivery of schedule II drugs in a drug-free school zone

Matthew David Stallings, 29, of Pigeon Forge – Three counts sale and delivery of schedule II drugs

Lucky Barber, 50, of Sevierville – Three counts sale and delivery of schedule II drugs

Amanda Green, 37, of Sevierville – Sale and delivery of a counterfeit substance

Alfred Robert Mason, 38, of Sevierville – Sale and delivery of a counterfeit substance

Leslie Hurst (Whitted), 38, of Sevierville – Two counts sale and delivery of a schedule I drug

Engene Henry, 53, of Sevierville – Two counts sale and delivery of a schedule I drug

Jessica Nelson, 34, of Sevierville – Sale and delivery of a schedule II, III and IV drug

Joshua Owens, 27, of Sevierville – Two counts sale and delivery of a schedule II drug

Chelsea Hernandez, 24, of Sevierville – Sale and delivery of a schedule II drug in a drug-free zone

Whisper Rayfield, 25, of Sevierville – Sale and delivery of a schedule II drug

Jenny Jackson, 41, of Pigeon Forge – Sale and delivery of a schedule II drug

Andrew J. Ogle, 30, of Pigeon Forge – Sale and delivery of a schedule II drug

Teresa Hurst, 55, of Sevierville – Two counts sale and delivery of a schedule II drug

Allen Dewyse, 30, of Pigeon Forge – Two counts sale and delivery of a schedule II drug and conspiracy

