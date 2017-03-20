Wife: Glen Campbell can no longer play guitar

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows singer Glen Campbell performing during his Goodbye Tour in Little Rock, Ark. Campbell will be in Washington, D.C., Monday, April 22, 2013, advocating for Alzheimer's disease research. The trip includes attendance at a fundraising dinner for the Alzheimer's Association and a visit to Capitol Hill where he'll appear to underscore the importance of Alzheimer's research on a visit to the Senate. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, file)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Glen Campbell’s wife says Alzheimer’s disease has robbed the 80-year-old singer’s ability to play guitar.

But Kim Campbell tells The Tennessean that her husband occasionally breaks into a solo air guitar routine, which she says is “kind of fun.”

Glen Campbell was diagnosed with the brain-ravaging disease in 2011 and went on a world tour afterward. The singer known for such hits as “Rhinestone Cowboy,” ”Wichita Lineman” and “Southern Nights” was moved to a long-term care facility in 2014.

Kim Campbell says he continues to sing, although the words are gibberish and “it’s not a melody that we recognize, but you can tell that it’s a happy song and he has a song in his heart,” so that brings her great comfort.

