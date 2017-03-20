VIDEO: Crews blast Walters Bridge

WATE 6 On Your Side staff


NEWPORT (WATE) – A landmark in Cocke and Jefferson counties went out with a bang.

Crews demolished the old steel truss on J.M. Walters Bridge Monday morning. The Walters Bridge Boat Ramp at Douglas Lake was closed for demolition.

According to historicbridges.org, the Walters Bridge was built in 1934. They said the bridge is an extremely unusual design of cantilever truss bridge. This is largely due to the relatively lightweight and simplistic design of the cantilever.

This bridge is historically significant as an extremely unusual design of cantilever truss, perhaps one of the only examples of a cantilever that was designed to be so simple. Technologically, it is significant for being a creative design for a cantilever truss. It is possible that the simple design was an attempt to reduce the cost of the bridge.

