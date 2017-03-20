Tennessee state senator ‘exploring the idea’ of running for governor

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Add Wilson County State Senator Mae Beavers’ name to the growing list of those who said they may run for governor.

The long-time lawmaker said that information was released that Republican Montgomery County State Senator Mark Green might be under consideration for Secretary of the Army, she “got calls for two days looking for a conservative candidate. “ The Republican added, “I am exploring the idea.”

In addition to Sen. Green, who has extensive military service, U.S. House Representatives Diane Black and Marsha Blackburn have been among those mentioned as potential Republican candidates, along with Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell. Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd has also announced his plans to run for Tennessee governor.

On the Democratic side, former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean has officially announced, while Tennessee House Democratic leader Craig Fitzhugh is among those considering a run for governor.

