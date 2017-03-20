Team 121 prepares for upcoming football season

Related Coverage UT to host 2017 Orange and White Game

Head Coach Butch Jones will speak to the press on Monday. WATE 6 On Your Side will live stream the event at noon. Click here to watch.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee’s Team 121 is already preparing for the upcoming 2017-2018 football season.

The team will showcase their skills at the DISH Orange and White Game on April 22.

The Vols have already seen many changes: a new athletics director and new coaches.

John Currie was hired as the new athletics director in February. Formerly, he worked for Kansas State.

Also in February, former Michigan head coach Brady Hoke was hired as the associate head coach and defensive line coach. Steve Stripling was promoted to director of football program development and Don Wells was named the new offensive line coach.

Zach Azzani left his position as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for a job with the Chicago Bears.

