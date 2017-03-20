Roane County man sentenced to 120 years for child rape

KINGSTON (WATE) – A Roane County man was sentenced Monday to 120 years in prison on child rape charges.

John Paul Little, 40, was convicted by a Roane County jury in December after a two day trial on four counts of rape of a child, a Class A felony that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years. He was sentenced to 30 years for each count and all four must be served consecutively.

Prosecutors said the abuse started when the female victim was five years old and continued until she was nine. She is now 14 years old. Evidence at trial showed Little used a position of trust to take advantage of the girl.

Little was first indicted in 2013 and convicted on drug charges. He has therefore been in state custody since January 2016. The 120 years for child rape will begin when his sentence on the drug charges ends.