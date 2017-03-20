Ripley’s Aquarium competing to be on top 10 list

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An East Tennessee aquarium is competing to become one of USA Today’s 10 Best in the country.

Readers can vote for the Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies to be one of the ten lucky winners. The Gatlinburg attraction is competing against the Georgia Aquarium, Dallas World Aquarium, Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and more.

The attraction released launched glass bottom boat tours. The Glass Bottom Boat Adventure gives visitors the opportunity to see many animals in the Shark Lagoon, including Sally the sea turtle, big sand tiger sharks, nurse sharks, sawfish and more.

Online voting ends March 27 at noon.

