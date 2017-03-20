Optimist Club of Knoxville to host auction

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Optimist Club of Knoxville is hosting an auction to help the community.

The event will be April 1 from 6 p.m to 10 p.m. at Gettsyvue Country Club, 9317 Linskvue Drive. It will feature a live and silent auction.

Proceeds will benefit the organization’s programs: scholarships, community awards and youth programming.

There will be food at the event. Some auction items include: jewelry from Fountain City Jewelers, tickets to the Gieco 500 at Talladega, a two-night stay at a Pigeon Forge cabin, a Volunteer Princess Cruise and more.

For tickets, visit the event’s website.