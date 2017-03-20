Maryville drug store robbed, suspect arrested

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Blount County dispatch confirms police responded to a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy store in Maryville.

The store is located at 1618 East Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville. Dispatch confirms a suspect was arrested. No other information is available at this time.

